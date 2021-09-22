16
30 Web Design Statistics, Trends & Facts You Need To Know

30 Web Design Statistics, Trends & Facts You Need To Know - https://bloggingwizard.com Avatar Posted by adamjayc under Marketing
From https://bloggingwizard.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: profmarketing on September 22, 2021 9:01 am
Looking for the latest web design statistics? Here are the latest stats, trends, and facts you need to know right now...


Comments


Written by lyceum
1 hour 52 minutes ago

Adam: I will follow the idea, "less is more" on my "last" site, so point 5 resonates well with me! ;) "Site visitors don’t usually read a lot of content."

I am interested to learn more about the F-shaped pattern of reading.

I have you written posts on the accessibility law that is put in place?

All the Best,

Martin
Written by adamjayc
1 hour 23 minutes ago

While that is true from a user perspective, sometimes the extra content is required to fully optimize a page or blog post for search engine rankings.

I haven't written anything on accessibility law. I try to stay away from writing about law related topics :)

- Adam
