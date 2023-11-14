Curious about the latest SMS marketing statistics? I’ve got you covered.



In this post, we’ll be looking at some eye-opening data pulled from the latest studies, surveys, and reports on SMS marketing.



These stats will shed light on the current state of SMS marketing, highlight how consumers feel about marketing text messages, and reveal useful benchmarks you can use to measure your own performance.



Plus, they’ll also highlight the trends shaping the SMS marketing industry, as well as the challenges and hurdles that marketers still have to overcome.



Ready? Let’s jump into it.

