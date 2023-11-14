16
Vote
0 Comment

34 Top SMS Marketing Statistics (Industry Data + Trends)

34 Top SMS Marketing Statistics (Industry Data + Trends) - https://adamconnell.me Avatar Posted by adamjayc under Marketing
From https://adamconnell.me 7 days ago
Made Hot by: fundpr on November 14, 2023 10:39 am
Curious about the latest SMS marketing statistics? I’ve got you covered.

In this post, we’ll be looking at some eye-opening data pulled from the latest studies, surveys, and reports on SMS marketing.

These stats will shed light on the current state of SMS marketing, highlight how consumers feel about marketing text messages, and reveal useful benchmarks you can use to measure your own performance.

Plus, they’ll also highlight the trends shaping the SMS marketing industry, as well as the challenges and hurdles that marketers still have to overcome.

Ready? Let’s jump into it.


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company