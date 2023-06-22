So, what did you think of the AI-generated title that made you click on this post? Pretty cool, huh? Yes, I know it’s a gimmick, but AI is everywhere these days. It’s impossible to ignore the conversations, the AI tool testing, and, most horrifyingly, the ethics. Don’t worry, this isn’t a post about AI ethics. But it is a post about AI case studies. As we all learn about the potential benefits AI can offer, particularly in business, it’s only natural that we want to see what it all looks like in practice. But let’s narrow the focus down even further. Business is very broad, so let’s put AI marketing under the microscope. In this post, we are going to look at five different uses of AI in marketing and dissect the case studies to see the effects it has on different areas of marketing.

