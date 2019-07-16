28
Vote
1 Comment

5 Strategies to Attract and Retain Customers

5 Strategies to Attract and Retain Customers - http://www.smbceo.com Avatar Posted by ivanpw under Marketing
From http://www.smbceo.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: luvhealthcare on July 16, 2019 10:24 am
Every business out there has to find a way to retain current, but also attract new customers. Offering a quality product or service is what matters the most, but what good will it do if no one knows about it?



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by skraf
11 hours ago

Interesting post. One strategy I find that works best for small business owners is showing a genuine interest in their customers. Once your customers realise that you are genuinely interested in helping them solve their problems (through your product or service), you will retain them.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company