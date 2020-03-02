A common trait that makes digital marketing quite challenging is no other than its dynamic nature. In order to bring better results, experts in this type of marketing continuously develop fresh ideas and concepts that often overshadow the existing ones. Several factors such as sudden changes in customer preferences, competition, and recent trends on the internet, may prompt specific updates within its established methods and systems. This is the reason why many businesses nowadays tend to unintentionally commit mistakes when practicing digital marketing. Read our #infographic to learn more.

