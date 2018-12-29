6 Branding Mistakes Businesses Make – And 6 You Should Try InsteadPosted by erikemanuelli under Marketing
From http://bizsmallbiz.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: businessluv on December 29, 2018 3:09 pm
Branding is everything to a business. It’s the way you present yourself to the public and the basis on which your products are designed. Since branding plays such a major role in the success of your company, it’s best to learn all you can about it. If you have a small business and you want to understand how you can rebrand, check out these six things you shouldn’t do. To follow, we’ll consider six ways you can improve your branding and increase the longevity of your business.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Editor's Picks
Ti Roberts
Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …
Comments