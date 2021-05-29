Using a transcript below a video is a simple and natural method of incorporating keywords in a page instead of other practices like keyword stuffing which can often backfire. However, with video transcripts, a strong video SEO strategy can easily be created as transcripts can effortlessly include primary, secondary, and tertiary keywords.
6 Ways Transcripts Can Improve Video SEOPosted by beth02 under Marketing
From https://www.gmrtranscription.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: maestro68 on May 29, 2021 12:04 pm
