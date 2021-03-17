16
7 Best WordPress Podcasting Plugins Compared

Posted by adamjayc
From https://bloggingwizard.com 5 days ago
Made Hot by: NolanGreen on March 17, 2021 2:21 pm
Are you looking for the best WordPress podcasting plugins for your website? No problem. These plugins go far beyond simple podcast players.


Comments


Written by lyceum
2 hours 17 minutes ago

Adam: You are welcome! Have you checked out the live-streaming & broadcasting platform, Happs?

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Written by adamjayc
1 hour 47 minutes ago

I haven't, but I'll check it out if I ever have need for live-streaming.

Best,

Adam
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
22 hours ago

Adam: You are probably right about that. Thanks again for sharing and updating the blog post! I mentioned Blog Wizard in my latest broadcast on Happs.

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Written by adamjayc
22 hours ago

Sure thing. Thanks for the mention, much appreciated!

Best,

Adam
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
1 day 3 hours ago

Adam: Now worries! Thanks for updating the blog post. Yes, it is a bit strange that Apple gives orders on how to call their services like the Apple Podcasts Connect (there you register your RSS feed in order to distribute you podcasts to listeners), but in email communication and URL web address, they are still using the word "iTunes".

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Written by adamjayc
1 day 2 hours 37 minutes ago

Sure thing. Definitely. I guess this is one of the challenges with large organizations. Easy for things like this to get lost in the shuffle between departments.

Best,

Adam
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
2 days ago

Adam: I meant the author of the blog post on your site, Lindsay Liedke. Apple say that you should write Apple Podcasts (instead of iTunes). See the RSS feed buttons on podcasters' sites. The strange thing is that they still use the word, iTunes, themselves in email communication and in the following URL:

https://itunespartner.apple.com/podcasts/articles/what-is-a-podcast-2772
- 0 +



Written by adamjayc
2 days ago

My apologies, Martin! Thanks for noticing this. I'll get that updated in a moment. Very strange they still reference iTunes themselves.
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
2 days ago

Adam: I like the idea behind Fusebox. I will test it out.

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
2 days ago

Adam: A quick note: Please, tell the author that Apple has changed the name of the podcasting service from iTunes to Apple Podcasts.

"With complete iTunes support"

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Written by adamjayc
2 days ago

Thanks for letting me know, Martin. Unfortunately I don't have any direct line of communication with the plugin author.

It would be best to check their website for their contact details.

Best,

Adam
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
2 days ago

Adam: Thanks for the information. I will forward this to my webmaker. I will check out Podlove Podcast Publisher in the near future. I would like to test out Fusebox too, but I have to find a way to cover the cost for it, or see the ROI for the future.

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Written by adamjayc
2 days ago

No problem at all, Martin. Fusebox has a free plan but it is quite limited. Something to consider for the future once the ROI is there.

Best,

Adam
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
2 days ago

Adam: I have been thinking of adding Fusebox for my "las"t site. The thing is that I want to display several podcasts that I am involved in (as a co-host, producer, new media advisor, etc.), so I will check out Podlove Podcast Publisher. Do you think it any security risk with the plugin, or loading issue with this service?

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Written by adamjayc
2 days ago

The plugin seems to be regularly updated so it should be fine. I checked Patchstack's vulnerability database and all looks good.

Most WordPress plugins that are regularly updated will roll out an update that fixes the issue fairly quick. Several companies like Patchstack, Wordfence and iThemes are pretty hot on finding these issues and disclosing them to plugin developers so they can be fixed in the next update.

- Adam
- 0 +



