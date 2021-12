This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!

Anchored around the Hook Model, Nir Eyal's Hooked is a must-read book for marketers. Here are 7 crucial marketing lessons I learned from the book.

Posted by 99signals under Marketing

by: profmarketing on December 17, 2021 11:18 am

From https://www.99signals.com 3 days ago

Share your small business tips with the community!

Share your small business tips with the community!

Share your small business tips with the community!

Share your small business tips with the community!