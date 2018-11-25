17
A Complete Guide to Brand Monitoring

The internet is an amazing tool for business marketing, but it also serves as a megaphone for people’s opinions. Let negative publicity go unchecked on the web and it leaves a sticky footprint that can take years to scrape off.

Proactively monitoring your brand’s presence on the web is a smart strategy, but its effectiveness depends on how thorough you are, and what tools you use. Here’s a complete guide to everything you need to know about saving and improving your business image with brand monitoring.

Here’s an overview of what you’ll learn:

- Why brand monitoring is important
- Free and paid tools for brand monitoring
- Brand monitoring tactics for social media and the web
- Types of keywords to track



