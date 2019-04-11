16
Vote
0 Comment

You should think about going metal. Yeah, it weighs more. But, if you can slim down your wallet by pulling out a bunch of plastic credit cards you don’t use anymore, replacing them with a couple metal ones, you actually come out lighter — and thinner, too. Metal cards have many benefits, here is what you can learn about them:




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company