Bounce Rate: What Is and How to Improve It [8 Tips]

From https://erikemanuelli.com 3 days ago
Bounce rate is the percentage of people who leave your website after viewing only one page.

It’s an important metric to track because it can tell you a lot about how well your website is performing.

In this post, we will discuss bounce rate in-depth and teach you how to improve it on your site!


Comments


Written by erikemanuelli
1 day 6 hours ago

Hi Martin,

you can check the bounce rate of your pages on GA. :)
Written by lyceum
1 day 4 hours ago

Erik: I will do that in the future... ;) Thanks for the tip!

All the Best,

Martin
Written by booksreading
2 days ago

very informative and well explained exit and bounce arte my e-commerce site has 47% bounce rate and now am feeling relax that is normal
Written by erikemanuelli
3 days ago

Are you working to improve your bounce rate?
Written by lyceum
2 days ago

Erik: I will do it as soon as I have launched my "last" site... ;)

What is desk setting?

All the Best,

Martin
