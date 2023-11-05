In a year marked by budget constraints due to inflation and rising costs, B2B and B2C marketing remains steady.







Roughly two-thirds of B2B marketers expect to increase their budgets in the coming year, a testament to their resilience and strategic prowess. This optimism is reinforced by the fact that 60% of CFOs are confident in their marketing teams' ability to drive revenue. The harmony between marketing and finance signals a growing sophistication in business strategy.

