n the age of the internet, our lives are deeply entwined with the digital realm, impacting everything from how we communicate to how we shop. Amid this digital evolution, a new form of marketing has emerged, reshaping the way businesses and individuals connect with their audience. That’s why digital marketing for dummies is a must for students and newbie businesses alike.



This transformative approach is none other than digital marketing, a dynamic field that every modern student should be familiar with, not just those pursuing marketing degrees.

