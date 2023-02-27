16
Emotional Marketing: Great Tactic to Build Customer Relationships

Advertising is all about creating a strong connection with your audience. What better way to do that than through emotional marketing? Emotional marketing can bring out feelings of joy, anger, fear, and other emotions that your customers will find hard to forget.

These days marketing takes many forms, whether it be promoting the company through wide-reaching social media campaigns with memorable hashtags or utilizing traditional methods such as printed leaflets and promotional gifts. Emotional marketing plays a significant role in many of these campaign methods.


Written by lyceum
5 minutes ago

Adam: The big question is to analyze how the automatically emotions are linked to your value judgment.

Best Premises,

Martin
