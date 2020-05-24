This episode is a part of the "Book Recommendation" series where I talk about all the books that have influenced me over the years. Each episode of "Book Recommendation" will feature one book that I'd like to recommend to entrepreneurs and marketers out there.



In this episode, I recommend All Marketers Are Liars by Seth Godin, one of the most influential marketing thought leaders and bestselling author of 19 books. Seth considers All Marketers Are Liars to be his most important book. And I believe this book perfectly encapsulates his marketing philosophy. Tune in to learn why I believe this is a must-read book for all marketers and business leaders.

