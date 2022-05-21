If you run a business, and especially if that business has your name on it, people want to know who you are. Whether you are a consultant or run a team of plumbers, a photographer or a restaurant owner, you need to find a way to say “This is me!”
Five ways to say “This is me!”Posted by amabaie under Marketing
From https://takeitpersonelly.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: Copysugar on May 21, 2022 11:23 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments
2 hours 28 minutes ago
I will put my name and face on quote graphics in the near future, as I am launching my "last" site, TeaParty.Media, in the near future.
"Content is King, Context is Queen, and Conversation should be Pres(ID)ent!" @LyceumPeripatos
Best Premises,
Martin