17
Vote
1 Comment

Five ways to say “This is me!”

Five ways to say “This is me!” - https://takeitpersonelly.com Avatar Posted by amabaie under Marketing
From https://takeitpersonelly.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: Copysugar on May 21, 2022 11:23 am
If you run a business, and especially if that business has your name on it, people want to know who you are. Whether you are a consultant or run a team of plumbers, a photographer or a restaurant owner, you need to find a way to say “This is me!”




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
2 hours 28 minutes ago

David: I have done four things to say this is me, including talking about myself on my first blog, EGO (I in Latin).

I will put my name and face on quote graphics in the near future, as I am launching my "last" site, TeaParty.Media, in the near future.

"Content is King, Context is Queen, and Conversation should be Pres(ID)ent!" @LyceumPeripatos

Best Premises,

Martin
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company