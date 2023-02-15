Google's foray into AI is not going as planned. An underwhelming AI event coupled with a disastrous Twitter ad led to a significant drop in the company's stock price and a loss of trust among its investors. In this episode, we take a closer look at Google's AI mistake that cost the search engine giant $100 billion in market value. Learn what went wrong and how Microsoft's ChatGPT-powered Bing is capitalizing on Google's misstep to take the lead in the ongoing AI war.

