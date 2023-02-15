16
Google's foray into AI is not going as planned. An underwhelming AI event coupled with a disastrous Twitter ad led to a significant drop in the company's stock price and a loss of trust among its investors. In this episode, we take a closer look at Google's AI mistake that cost the search engine giant $100 billion in market value. Learn what went wrong and how Microsoft's ChatGPT-powered Bing is capitalizing on Google's misstep to take the lead in the ongoing AI war.


Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








