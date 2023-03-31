How do you market to millennials and generation Z? Whether your business is online or off this has become an important question to answer for entrepreneurs. This new customer base is huge and you can't afford to ignore it. But what do these two latest groups of consumers really want? Rieva Lesonsky explains what you need to know to make your business more appealing to both groups.
How to Market to Millennials and Generation Z - YouTubePosted by ShawnHessinger under Marketing
From https://youtu.be 4 hours ago
Made Hot by: steefen on March 31, 2023 8:02 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments