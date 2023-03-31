16
How to Market to Millennials and Generation Z - YouTube

How do you market to millennials and generation Z? Whether your business is online or off this has become an important question to answer for entrepreneurs. This new customer base is huge and you can't afford to ignore it. But what do these two latest groups of consumers really want? Rieva Lesonsky explains what you need to know to make your business more appealing to both groups.


Share your small business tips with the community!
