How To Sell Band Merch: Step-By-Step Beginner’s Guide

While this article is directed at bands/musicians, the steps within can be followed for any brand that wants to start selling merchandise online. No buying stock or messing with logistics. Give it a go.


Comments


Written by lyceum
1 hour 35 minutes ago

Do you have a favorite source for band merch? Do you list Bandcamp in the post? ;)
Written by adamjayc
1 hour 23 minutes ago

Depends on whether I'd be buying or selling. If buying, I'd always try and go direct.

Matt didn't cover Bandcamp in the post. For the sake of simplicity, we covered print-on-demand solutions only for a very "hands off" approach to selling merch.
