As the world becomes ever more connected, it has never been easier to start your own blog. From blogging aggregators like WordPress and Tumblr to social media sites like Facebook and Twitter, blogs are a great way to share your thoughts, opinions, experiences, and valuable content with others. You clicked on this article to get the answer to one question: how to start a blog.



Well, starting a blog is easier than many think so don’t be intimidated! This article will show you how to get started with an easy-to-use guide that has everything from choosing a domain name to picking a theme for your site!

