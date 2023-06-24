Do manual processes keep causing you problems? Are they making your business slower and less efficient? You need to start automating your workflows! Every department in your company can benefit from a marketing automation workflow. But what is a marketing automation workflow? Marketing automation workflows are designed to help you complete tasks without manual input. Make your life easier and your work more consistent and much faster. This page will highlight all the benefits of automating your workflows and give you a step-by-step guide on how to do it. We’ll also look at some commonly found challenges relating to workflow automation and show you how to avoid them.

