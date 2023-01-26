18
National Day Calendar for Business 2023

Your hobby store might want to celebrate National Hobby Month, or your pizzeria might want to offer special deals during National Pizza Week. How are you supposed to keep track of the really important dates for your small business? Enter the National Day Calendar for Business 2023. That way your bar will know the date of National Bloody Mary Day -- and you can give your employees a heads up before National Clean Off your Desk Day. Hey, win-win!


Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

Shawn: As a tea enthusiast I am glad to hear that January is National Hot Tea Month! And soon it is Meat Week! I will eat some beef jerky then.

All the Best,

Martin
