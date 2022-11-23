The creator economy has been steadily growing for the past few years and it shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. While 68% of global creators do it part-time, in the long term, more creators are predicted to sign up for content creation to catalyse their careers and build their personal brands — which will in turn help them land better jobs or better freelance projects.





In this episode, I join forces with Saikat Pyne, the host of You Inc. podcast, to bring you a FREE blueprint for content creation on a tight budget. As a non-creator, you might think that starting to produce your own content is a daunting and expensive task, but with Saikat's help, you'll see that it can be done quickly and without breaking the bank.

