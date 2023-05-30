Welcome to our Scalenut review.



Scalenut is an SEO research and optimization platform that offers users an array of AI tools to assist with their writing and research processes.



The tool helps your content rank and features a keyword planner, a powerful AI writer, and SEO scores to enhance your content.



The key question: is it worth the hype? By the end of this review, you’ll know the answer.



We’ll dig deeper into Scalenut’s specialties, detail the plans available, and reveal what we think are the platform’s key pros and cons.

