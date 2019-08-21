As a marketer who works with small businesses, I naturally thought about what inspiration small businesses could take away from Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan, Rose Lavelle, and their teammates. Here are just a few things small businesses can learn from the #USWNT.
Small Business Inspiration From the USWNT - 5 TakeawaysPosted by stillwagon428 under Marketing
From https://smallbiztrends.com 6 days ago
Made Hot by: fusionswim on August 21, 2019 7:14 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments