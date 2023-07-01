17
How often have you wanted to contact someone, but didn’t have their email address or phone number?

Would you be impressed if you could search using only someone’s name and find the information you need in one place?

Most tools only search for email addresses. And some of those will only search on particular domains. What if you don’t know what domain they use?

I’ve tested many tools to find contact information. But I was surprised at how much detail the startup company Expandigo was able to find.


Written by GrowMap
Thank you for sharing this, Erik. I encourage everyone to try it out -- it's free. There must be someone whose email or phone number you'd like to easily find.
