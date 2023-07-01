How often have you wanted to contact someone, but didn’t have their email address or phone number?
Would you be impressed if you could search using only someone’s name and find the information you need in one place?
Most tools only search for email addresses. And some of those will only search on particular domains. What if you don’t know what domain they use?
I’ve tested many tools to find contact information. But I was surprised at how much detail the startup company Expandigo was able to find.
Startup Expandigo Finds Phone Numbers, Mailing and Email AddressesPosted by erikemanuelli under Marketing
From https://growmap.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: Webdev1 on July 1, 2023 12:47 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments
4 hours ago