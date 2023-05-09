Welcome to our Surfer review.



Surfer is a tool that helps you research, write, and optimize your content.



The tool compares your site to those at the top of the search engine results so you can upgrade your content accordingly.



The most important question: is it worth the money?



Luckily, you’ve come to the right place. By the end of this review, you’ll have a definite answer to that question.



In this review, we’ll cover everything Surfer offers, detail the plans available, and disclose what we think are the platform’s biggest pros and cons.

