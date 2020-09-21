24
The Best Instagram Bio Link Tools Compared: Expand Your IG Bio

Instagram limits us to one solitary link in our bio. That's not much to work with but these tools provide a simple way to get more use out of our Instagram bio's.


Comments


Written by lyceum
5 hours ago

Adam: Belarus is a shaky dictatorship, and it could end up as a vassal state to Russia.
- 0 +



Written by adamjayc
5 hours ago

Oh wow, that is concerning. Thanks for letting me know :)
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
1 day 7 hours ago

Adam: I saw your about page. We have to talk more about guitar music in the near future!

A domain linked to Belarus could be a potential problem in the future...
- 0 +



Written by adamjayc
1 day 5 hours ago

Sure thing!

Interesting, how could that be an issue?
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
1 day 9 hours ago

Adam: Are you into guitars? Do you play guitar? If so, what kind of music? I will check out Shorby too. Where is .BY located in the world? ;)

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Written by adamjayc
1 day 9 hours ago

Very much so. I've been playing on and off since I was 13. Many different genres! I think .by is the extension for Belarus.
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
2 days ago

Adam: Thanks for your kind words! I found about this service, during moderating, reading an entry provided by Mr. Moss.

In a way, you could create a short link URL landing page to your own site, if you have the HTML-skills, but I prefer to use an external service. I have to continue to work on my "last" site, so I could "ship it" in the near future... ;)

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Written by adamjayc
2 days ago

Sure thing. Definitely - such a time saver to use a tool for this type of thing.

Sooner you can ship your "last" site the better!

I'm using Shorby at the moment. Created one of these pages for my guitar blog: https://shor.by/NlEm.

- Adam
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
2 days ago

Adam: I haven't heard about Milkshake. I have used the link tools, smart.bio and bio.fm. I recently set up this short URL:

https://url.bio/lyceum

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Written by adamjayc
2 days ago

Great to see your url.bio page, Martin. I really like how you've got that set up. Looks excellent! I love how useful these tools can be for quick social media landing pages.
- 0 +



