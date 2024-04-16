17
What’s the best time to post Reels on Instagram? That’s the question we’ll be exploring in this post.

First, we’ll talk about why the time you share Instagram Reels impacts their performance.

Then, we’ll look at what studies say the best time to post IG Reels is (and why you can’t fully rely on the data).

And finally, we’ll show you how to use your own analytics data to find your personalized best time to post Reels, and discuss why this is much more accurate.

Plus, if you stick around to the end, we’ll also share some bonus tips to help you further optimize your Instagram Reels posting strategy and get better results.


Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

The hard thing with the timing, is if you have an international audience and followers from all around the world.
Written by adamjayc
2 hours 51 minutes ago

Yeah, that's a difficult one to solve.

There are a few things you can do, thought.

The easiest is to just default to the primary audience. For a lot of creators, that'll be the USA. Although, it's a large area so it'd be best finding the mid-way point between the two most popular time zones.

The other option is to identify something like the top 3 locations for your audience, and create a schedule that covers the peak times of those locations.

The latter is more effort because it requires more social media content to make it work.
