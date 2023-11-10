Wondering when to send out emails to achieve the highest conversions? We’ve got you covered.



Email marketing is still among the best marketing strategies alive. But guess what? Your marketing emails will be good for nothing if they don’t get read— even worse, if they don’t get opened. Ouch!



In this blog post, we’re breaking down the best time to send emails to increase conversions for your marketing campaigns. We explore the best days and the best times of the day to send different types of emails, informed by the latest email marketing statistics.

