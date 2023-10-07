More than 40% of the marketers worldwide are of the view that inbound marketing tends to give a measurable ROI with leads acquired through inbound marketing costing 61% less than those with outbound leads. That roughly saves 14$ for every new customer that you acquire.



To keep a business thriving today, it becomes essential to build a community around it. That requires constant effort in the direction of making your brand discoverable to an apt set of audiences. Inbound marketing is a great way to build a strong community and to keep it going.



This blog post is going to be your guide on everything you must know as a marketer about inbound marketing.

