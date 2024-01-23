Digital marketing isn’t complete without email, a personal, direct connection between businesses and consumers. But what if we told you there’s a tool that amplifies its power? Well, it’s email marketing automation, which turns emails into personalized support.



With its ability to send customized messages at the right time to the right person, email marketing automation has become a favorite among savvy marketers. In competitive marketing world, these automation tools are essential to ensure timely, relevant communication.



So, dive in, and let’s explore the complexities of email marketing automation, introduce some tools, and how it can improve your marketing game.

