17
Vote
0 Comment

Using SMS In Your Business and Marketing Funnels - SeanSupplee

Using SMS In Your Business and Marketing Funnels - SeanSupplee - https://seansupplee.com Avatar Posted by seansupplee under Marketing
From https://seansupplee.com 9 days ago
Made Hot by: logistico on February 9, 2023 11:33 am
Want to learn how sms can be used in your marketing funnels and business? SMS marketing, also known as text message marketing, is a form of mobile marketing that uses text messages to reach customers. This type of marketing has become increasingly popular in recent years due to the widespread use of mobile phones and the ease of sending text messages.

In fact most websites now have over 80% of their visitors reach their site from mobile devices.

One of the biggest advantages of SMS marketing is its high open rate.


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company