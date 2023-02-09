Want to learn how sms can be used in your marketing funnels and business? SMS marketing, also known as text message marketing, is a form of mobile marketing that uses text messages to reach customers. This type of marketing has become increasingly popular in recent years due to the widespread use of mobile phones and the ease of sending text messages.



In fact most websites now have over 80% of their visitors reach their site from mobile devices.



One of the biggest advantages of SMS marketing is its high open rate.

