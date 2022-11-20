When it comes to content marketing, your end goal should always be to get more conversions — whether it's someone purchasing your product, downloading your eBook, filling a form, or signing up for your service. That's where conversion rate optimization (CRO) comes in.



Daniel Daines-Hutt is back on the show to deconstruct conversion rate optimization and reveal tried-and-tested CRO tips to improve user experience and user journey on your site.



On this episode, you'll learn:

- What is conversion rate optimization (CRO) — when is a particular piece of content fully optimized

- How to optimize your content for better search rankings

- Key points to consider when optimizing content for better conversions

- Tried-and-tested CRO tips to improve your user experience and customer journey



...and lots more. If you'd like to learn about the power of CRO and how it can drive results for your business, this episode is for you.

