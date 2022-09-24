17
What I said:

"An actor tries to get into the skin, into the mindset of the character. So, too, a good copywriter should get into the mindset of the persona of the target audience—feel their pain, feel their hopes, feel their joy before you ever start writing."

Written by lyceum
1 hour 28 minutes ago

I will check our read speaker dot com. I like this feature.
Written by lyceum
1 hour 30 minutes ago

I hear you David! ;) I will build my content with short text and include audio material on my "last" website.

All the Best,

Martin
