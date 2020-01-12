A loss leader is a pricing strategy where a product is sold at a price below its market cost in order to stimulate other sales of more profitable goods or services. Specifically, in retail businesses such as grocery stores the price of a loss leader is lower than the actual cost the retailer paid for the item.
What is a Loss Leader and Should Your Small Business Use One?Posted by lyceum under Marketing
From https://smallbiztrends.com 4 days ago
