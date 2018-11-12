Why Logo Rebranding Is A Delicate Process (5 Industry Examples)Posted by Pixel_pro under Marketing
From https://www.pixelproductionsinc.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: MasterMinuteman on November 12, 2018 1:15 pm
What's worse than spending $1 Million on Logo Rebranding? Spending $1 Million only to revert back to your original Logo 6 days later.
What can you learn from these costly rebranding fails?
