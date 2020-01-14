16
52% of Shoppers Don't Buy Online Fearing a Difficult Returns Process

If you think a ‘free shipping’ is the only determining factor for most online shoppers, then you should look beyond. A significant number of shoppers don’t buy online fearing that it will be difficult for them to return the purchased items.
In fact, 52% of consumers have abandoned an online purchase out of fear of a difficult return process, according to a recent Splitit survey. And this number reaches 67% for millennials (ages 25-34).

As a small business owner, you should make your return policy hassle-free so as to bust your customers’ fear. Doing so will not only improve overall customer experience but also boost your online sales.


