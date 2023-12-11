Amazon announced this year was its most successful Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales event. The 11-day shopping extravaganza, which started on November 17 and concluded on November 27, witnessed a surge in customer savings of nearly 70% compared to last year’s same period. This news comes as a significant indicator for small business owners regarding consumer spending habits and the evolving landscape of holiday shopping.
Amazon's Record-Breaking Holiday Sales Offer More Deals for Small Business Owners
From https://smallbiztrends.com
