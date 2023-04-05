Small businesses can use grant funds to revitalize communities, recover from challenges, or create quality jobs. This week, government agencies and corporations launched several opportunities that cover these various goals. Read on to learn more about these programs.
American Express Offers $2.3 Million in Grant Funding to Back Small Businesses
