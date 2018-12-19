16
Vote
1 Comment

Are You Still 'Clueless' About GDPR?

Are You Still \'Clueless\' About GDPR? - http://www.mibusinessmag.com Avatar Posted by SPCowan under News
From http://www.mibusinessmag.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: businessluv on December 19, 2018 12:20 pm
Small business owners admit they are still 'clueless' about GDPR - leaving the personal data of millions of employees and customers at risk.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
6 hours ago

Yes, I am! ;) Personally, I think the talk about GDPR got out of proportion. I have talked to my webmaker about this and I will include a standard text regarding this issue, and then let it be. I think that my newsletter provider has the GDPR fine print in place now, so I will be able to cover my back for the next issue of my newsletter! ;)
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Martin Lindeskog

Martin Lindeskog Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals.﻿ …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Share your small business tips with the community!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop