President Joe Biden announced Monday that he’s putting in place new rules for the PPP loan program that gives exclusive access to it to Main Street mom-and-pop businesses.
These smallest of small businesses, he said, haven’t gotten a fair shake at aid programs designed to help keep companies from going out of business during the pandemic.
Biden Changes PPP Loan Rules to Benefit the Smallest Small BusinessesPosted by lyceum under News
From https://smallbiztrends.com 5 days ago
Made Hot by: businessgross on February 26, 2021 6:49 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments