Most fast-food workers in California will now be paid at least $20 an hour due to a new law that went into effect on April 1.
It is aimed at giving greater financial security to employees in the historically low paid fast food industry. However, warnings have been made that the move will increase the cost of fast food in a state that is already known for high living costs.
California's $20 Minimum Wage Set to Increase Fast Food PricesPosted by lyceum under News
From https://smallbiztrends.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: thecorneroffice on April 12, 2024 10:50 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments