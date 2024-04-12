16
California's $20 Minimum Wage Set to Increase Fast Food Prices

Most fast-food workers in California will now be paid at least $20 an hour due to a new law that went into effect on April 1.
It is aimed at giving greater financial security to employees in the historically low paid fast food industry. However, warnings have been made that the move will increase the cost of fast food in a state that is already known for high living costs.


