Just as some McDonald’s restaurant franchise owners got to finally re-open their dining rooms to customers for the first time in more than a year, they may be closing again.
Reuters is reporting that it’s seen internal documents and memos indicating that McDonald’s will instruct its franchise owners in areas where COVID cases are steadily climbing to once again close dining rooms to customers.
Many owners are already encouraging customers to once again wear face masks while they’re eating inside their dining rooms.
McDonald's May Close Dining Rooms Again Due to Rising COVID Cases
