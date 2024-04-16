16
Vote
0 Comment
Meta, the company behind Facebook and Instagram, is rolling out new labels called “Made with AI” to help users identify content that’s been created or changed by artificial intelligence (AI).
Monika Bickert, who oversees content policy at Meta, announced these changes, emphasizing their goal to make it easier for people to understand when they’re seeing AI-generated images, videos, or audio.


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company