New York City leaders and small business owners are learning about the pitfalls of relying on AI the hard way.

According to a report from the Daily Wire, the city introduced an AI-powered chatbot in October 2023 as a “one-stop shop” for assisting business owners with government operations. The objective was to answer questions posed by small business owners as they pertain to city laws and codes.

However, the chatbot has been giving out illegal – and rather absurd – advice, including telling employers it’s acceptable to take workers’ tips and fire pregnant workers, while advising landlords to discriminate based on income.

