Tax scammers are inundating small businesses with phishing emails. Cybercriminals are attempting to trick the self-employed and small business owners into handing out their social security numbers.
The scams are being carried out with just the email address of small business and self-employed tax filers. Researchers at cybersecurity experts Malwarebytes Labs uncovered this latest tax-related scam. They warn that the small business targets are likely to receive an email urging them to quickly go to a site to apply for an IRS employee identification number (EIN) or Federal tax ID number, which are required for small businesses to file their federal income taxes by April 15.


