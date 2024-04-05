Tax scammers are inundating small businesses with phishing emails. Cybercriminals are attempting to trick the self-employed and small business owners into handing out their social security numbers.
The scams are being carried out with just the email address of small business and self-employed tax filers. Researchers at cybersecurity experts Malwarebytes Labs uncovered this latest tax-related scam. They warn that the small business targets are likely to receive an email urging them to quickly go to a site to apply for an IRS employee identification number (EIN) or Federal tax ID number, which are required for small businesses to file their federal income taxes by April 15.
Phishing Emails Flood Small Businesses Looking for Social Security Numbers
From https://smallbiztrends.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: businessluv on April 5, 2024 9:43 am
