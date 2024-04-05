Tax scammers are inundating small businesses with phishing emails. Cybercriminals are attempting to trick the self-employed and small business owners into handing out their social security numbers.

The scams are being carried out with just the email address of small business and self-employed tax filers. Researchers at cybersecurity experts Malwarebytes Labs uncovered this latest tax-related scam. They warn that the small business targets are likely to receive an email urging them to quickly go to a site to apply for an IRS employee identification number (EIN) or Federal tax ID number, which are required for small businesses to file their federal income taxes by April 15.

