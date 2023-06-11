16
Process AI: The Future of Process Management is Here

We built the world’s easiest-to-use business process management platform, accessible without engineering support. Then we made it available on Slack, Teams, iOS, and Android, empowering teams to work from anywhere with one-click approvals, quick-fill forms, and powerful automations. Now, we’re excited to announce the next phase of our journey, the evolution of our product from a workflow management tool to an AI-powered process platform. Introducing Process AI, a next-gen process management platform powered by AI and ChatGPT.


