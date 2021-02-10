According to BizX, the barter exchange platform, more and more businesses are opting towards creative ways to solve the issue of cash flow by trading in services and products rather than transacting in cash. The trend seems to have grown in popularity among small businesses as they seek to find creative means to remain afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since the start of the outbreak, BizX saw its membership grow by 265 members who had recognized the benefits of bartering. This led to its community transacting approximately 13 million BizX dollars, the currency of the exchange.
Small Business Bartering Grew During Pandemic
From https://smallbiztrends.com
February 10, 2021
